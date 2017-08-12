Rebels ready for finals campaign

WELCOME BACK: South Grafton Rebels' line-up is boosted by the return of Hugh Stanley in its preliminary semi-final .

RUGBY LEAGUE: The red-hot South Grafton Rebels will hope the momentum they've built towards the end of the regular season continues tomorrow when they clash with the Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 preliminary semi-final at Coffs Harbour.

The team will welcome back Hugh Stanley, but with halves Nic McGrady and Kayan Davis forming a solid combination over the past few weeks, Stanley will line up in the centres, pushing Austin Cooper out onto the wing.

Despite not playing in the position for a few years, Cooper said he was confident he would not let down the side.

"It's something new. I've played on the wing before a few years ago but not recently but I should be right," he said.

"It's good to have Hugh back, he does a lot of talking for us which is good.

"We've been playing some good footy, but I don't think we've hit our straps yet.

"There's that we can do, but I'm confident we can win.

"Coffs are a hard team to beat, but if everyone puts in on the field we should be right and get the win."

GAME DAY: Coffs Harbour Comets v South Grafton Rebels at Geoff King Motors Oval at 2.30pm.