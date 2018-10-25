Rebels ready to make leap in womens league

South Grafton Rebels' Carmel Walker will lead the side on to the field at Geoff King Motors Oval.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While it might be heading into the warmer months, South Grafton Rebels are only just about to make another giant leap on the rugby league front.

The Rebels have registered a team for the inaugural Group 2 womens tackle competition which will be played in a nine-a-side format on Friday nights starting tomorrow.

The competition comes after a successful women's tackle gala day last month, as Country Rugby League continues to grow the womens game in line with the rise of NRLW.

While the Rebels missed out on the gala day, which was won by Sawtell Panthers, captain Carmel Walker said they jumped at the opportunity when a competition was formed.

"It was just too short notice before so we didn't get enough numbers, but as soon as this opportunbity came up we were in,” she said.

"All of the girls just love rugby league, so they were keen as anything to get involved ina tackle competition.”

While they will play in the red and white of the Rebels, more than half of the side has come up from the Lower Clarence Magpies ranks.

Experienced league star Mishka Randall will lead the troop of Magpies converts which also includes Judy Vesper, Larissa Johnson, Nikki Donnelly and Trista Williams.

The side will also feature Rebels regulars Shellie Long, Jozee Adamson and Karri Williams, while Heidi Dalton is expected the join the side for the second round of matches.

The Rebels will play two matches tonight against Sawtell Panthers and Nambucca Heads Roosters.

"This is just an awesome opportunity, it has been great having league tag the past two years but we can't wait to play tackle,” Walker said.

"Majority of us haven't played together, so it will just be a chance to see how we gel on the field and how we can grow as a team.

"We are just out there to have fun and have a game of tackle, it doesn't matter about results at the moment.”