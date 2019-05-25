Rebels ready to take on rampant Ghosts in blockbuster clash

IN IT TO WIN IT: South Grafton half Allan McKenzie could be key in Sundays clash with the Grafton Ghosts after a solid performance last year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The time has finally come for to Grafton divide into red or blue for the first Group 2 Rugby League clash of the season between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts and it's set to be a fiery affair at McKittrick Park tomorrow.

Donning their team colours will be players both old and new, some, veterans of the cross-river derby and others just receiving their first taste of the huge clash that is set to draw thousands.

The Ghosts were the dominant force last year, claiming the minor premiership before a surprise exit at the hands of Macksville in the preliminary final, while the Rebels fell just shy of a finals berth.

But South Grafton are making their claim this season after a strong start and sit just two points clear of the Ghosts and four clear of league leaders Coffs Harbour Comets.

Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns will take part in his maiden derby on tomorrow but the former Wynnum-Manly system product was not showing too many nerves ahead of the huge clash.

"I know it's a big game but we just have to treat it like any other, we'll just take it as it comes and hopefully get a good result,” Youngjohns said.

The South Grafton leader is soaking up the atmosphere around the club ahead of a massive day for him and his team.

"It's great for the whole community that they have a rivalry like this,” he said

"I've seen rivalries before but never a derby like this one so I'm really looking forward to it.”

"We've been coming along pretty well so we'll be ready to fight that's for sure.”

Youngjohns referring to his sides 19-18 win over the Sawtell Panthers last weekend, the only side to beat the Ghosts so far this year and the Rebels coach thinks they can use that against their coming opponents.

"It's got to be the best we've played all year and the score didn't really reflect that,” he said.

"Last game we coughed up a lot of the ball at bad times so if we can just hang on to possession in this one we'll definitely give them a run for their money.”

South Grafton will have one in and one out of the squad for the clash on tomorrow but will have most of a full-strength outfit going in.

"We'll be losing Grant Stephens through an injury but we'll have Dan Randall returning to the squad,” he said.

Youngjohns did his research on a team that has long held the top spot in the area but the Rebels coach believes they can change that.

"I went to watch them play last Sunday and it was good to see what they have and where their strengths and weaknesses lie,” he said.

"I know where we need to strengthen up now and to stop them we definitely need to slow their play-the-ball and if we can control the ruck it'll put us in good stead.”

One man finding some fine form is half-back Allan McKenzie who sealed the win last weekend with a late drop goal and believes the Rebels have been working as hard as ever..

"Individually it felt great but as a team we went out there and put in the work to get the result we deserved,” McKenzie said.

"Our forwards have been working particularly hard lately so credit to them.”

McKenzie said that they knew what they needed to do to win but they must put every bit of their effort into staying mentally strong for the full 80 minutes.

"We've been keeping our heads right playing very narrow minded and focused football and that led to our best game of the season last week,” he said.

"On game day the boys will be feeling the nerves and the intensity of the rivalry but I think the camaraderie between us will get us over the line.”

The added bonus of playing at McKittrick Park will definitely a large factor in the Rebels' minds as they head into Sundaytomorrow.

"A win would be made even sweeter on home turf,” he said.

Preparations have also been ramping up the other side of the river and while there has been some distraction over the point deduction decision by the CRL tribunal, the first grade side are as focused as ever.

Coming off the back of a huge 54-4 win over Macksville last weekend the blue side of Grafton will have a great deal of confidence on their side after Cooper Woods scored three tries last week and Matt Muller putting in a mammoth effort for his team.

Another strong performer has been Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback, who was excited to take on the Rebels as they hit some strong form.

"We're all pretty keen for it, everyone gets up for the local derby,” Mitch Lollback said.

"It's always been one we mark out on the calendar and really look forward to.”.

Lollback stating he is ready for what should be another fiery encounter with their cross-town counterparts.

"Got to get the mouth guards and the head gear out, there's normally a bit of extra love in it,” he said..”

The win always providing the victor with a chance to hold it over their rivals heads until the next time they face off.

"It's bragging rights until the next time you play.

"Doesn't matter what you're coming on the ladder it's always one of the biggest games of the year.”

Ghosts coach Danny Wicks will also look to bring experience and a cool head to the fore as he leads his side into another cross-river derby.

The Ghosts entire forward line have been an unstoppable force in past weeks and could prove key through the middle of the park tomorrow but the game will more than likely be won or lost down the line as Ghosts and Rebels pacey wingers will look to take control.