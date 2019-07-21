Rebels reign supreme with derby day opening win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels maintained their dominance over the Grafton Ghosts after taking out the cross-river derby (score) at Frank McGuren Field today.

The two sides had a nervy start with a number of unforced errors in the opening stages of the game.

Souh Grafton started to find their feet and Karri Williams pounced on a well-weighted kick to open the scoring after just five minutes of play.

The game then levelled out as the Ghosts started to work some nice plays along the park but the score remained in the Rebels favour at the half.

Grafton came out strong in the second period and hit back with a try of their own through after a brilliant solo try out wide but Mekeely Heron couldn't convert to level the game.

The game winner came with ten to go as Shellie Long pulled off a remarkable run to put her side six points ahead.