Rebels relish stellar year under 'best and fairest' Nagle

MAN IN CHARGE: Rebels reserve grade coach Josh Nagle has been a revelation for the club this year.

MAN IN CHARGE: Rebels reserve grade coach Josh Nagle has been a revelation for the club this year. Sam Flanagan

RESERVE GRADE GRAND FINAL: After an incredible run into the Group 2 reserve grade grand final on Sunday, the South Grafton Rebels came crashing back to ground with a 34-14 loss to the Sawtell Panthers.

Rebels coach captain Josh Nagle took out best-and-fairest award for the season, after a brilliant first year at the reins, and while he was disappointed with the way it ended, he commended the group on their resolve under pressure.

"It was a great run, six from our last seven in the regular season and to get through three elimination finals was an incredible effort. You've got to be happy with that and it was a great bunch of blokes to do it with,” Nagle said.

"It's very humbling to win best and fairest but I'd trade that award any day of the week for a grand final win.”

Nagle made a huge impact as coach this year and said the players were hoping he would make a return.

"We spoke about it after the game and they said if I coach again that they'll play so that's pretty good to hear. I'll just kick back and have a think about it,” he said.

"Reserve grade is really tough, you're always getting a different bunch of players to play with so you have to do the best you can but hats off to the boys this year.”

The game saw six lead changes and although the Panthers came away 20-point winners, Nagle believed it was much closer.

"The score really didn't reflect how tight the game was but they were just the better side at the end of the day,” he said.