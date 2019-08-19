Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN IN CHARGE: Rebels reserve grade coach Josh Nagle has been a revelation for the club this year.
MAN IN CHARGE: Rebels reserve grade coach Josh Nagle has been a revelation for the club this year. Sam Flanagan
Rugby League

Rebels relish stellar year under 'best and fairest' Nagle

Mitchell Keenan
by
19th Aug 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESERVE GRADE GRAND FINAL: After an incredible run into the Group 2 reserve grade grand final on Sunday, the South Grafton Rebels came crashing back to ground with a 34-14 loss to the Sawtell Panthers.

Rebels coach captain Josh Nagle took out best-and-fairest award for the season, after a brilliant first year at the reins, and while he was disappointed with the way it ended, he commended the group on their resolve under pressure.

"It was a great run, six from our last seven in the regular season and to get through three elimination finals was an incredible effort. You've got to be happy with that and it was a great bunch of blokes to do it with,” Nagle said.

"It's very humbling to win best and fairest but I'd trade that award any day of the week for a grand final win.”

Nagle made a huge impact as coach this year and said the players were hoping he would make a return.

"We spoke about it after the game and they said if I coach again that they'll play so that's pretty good to hear. I'll just kick back and have a think about it,” he said.

"Reserve grade is really tough, you're always getting a different bunch of players to play with so you have to do the best you can but hats off to the boys this year.”

The game saw six lead changes and although the Panthers came away 20-point winners, Nagle believed it was much closer.

"The score really didn't reflect how tight the game was but they were just the better side at the end of the day,” he said.

clarence league group 2 rugby league josh nagle reserve grade sawtell panthers south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Alarming discovery puts jail construction site into lockdown

    premium_icon Alarming discovery puts jail construction site into lockdown

    Breaking The site of the new Grafton jail is in lockdown this afternoon as police and health and safety officers conduct an investigation

    Swim school shuts its doors

    premium_icon Swim school shuts its doors

    News Popular swimming school has lease terminated

    WARNING: Wire strung across road

    WARNING: Wire strung across road

    Crime Rider allegedly injured by wire posts warning

    IN COURT: 69 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 69 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today, August 19