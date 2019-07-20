Rebels reserves carrying momentum into huge cross-town derby

IN MOTION: Action in the first-grade local derby between the Ghosts and Rebels earlier this year.

RESERVE GRADE: The Group 2 Rugby League season has been one to remember in the reserve grade competition, with a number of teams vying for the top spot, but one team has stood strong.

The Grafton Ghosts reserve grade side has been unstoppable this year, scoring 462 points on the way to the minor premiership, but the Sawtell Panthers have been a thorn in their side.

Sawtell have beaten Grafton twice this year but the South Grafton Rebels got a convincing 24-18 result against the Panthers last weekend, a scoreline that has kept Ghosts reserves player-coach Brett Wicks on his toes.

"They must have played out of their skin,” Wicks said.

"The local derby is always going to be a tough one. Like I said before, it's like finals football and it's always going to be a hard, physical game.”

"We're feeling good, we've been playing some good football. Even with some numbers out we're still winning games.

"We don't try to get ahead of ourselves, we take it one game at a time.”

The Ghosts came back from 10-0 down at half-time against the Macksville Sea Eagles but got an 18-14 win to all but seal the minor premiership last weekend.

Wicks has had some players step up into first grade in recent weeks but has enjoyed the added kicking abilities of Brad Billsborough as a result.

"We did lack a bit in the kicking department but he's helped with that,” he said.

The Rebels can finish anywhere between third and fifth on the final day and will be hoping to get a result to book a home finals appearance.

UNDER-18S: It's rare to look at a Group 2 table and see both the Grafton Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels sitting in fourth and fifth but it is an indicator of a turbulent year for the two sides.

The Rebels have won just two games while the Ghosts have won three.

This game will hold no weight on standings but pride will be on the line.

The Ghosts' last result was a 26-point humbling at the hands of the Macksville Sea Eagles but there have been promising signs from the young squad, who have had a number of players playing up in the reserve grade competition in recent weeks.

Oliver Scott, Bailey Sinclair and Hayden Ensbey all helped out as the Ghosts reserves got an 18-14 win last weekend and player-coach Wicks was impressed.

"They all stepped up for usand had great games,” he said.

The Rebels fell to 28-16 to the Sawtell Panthers last weekend and have struggled to get points on the board at times this season.

They will want to make up for an agonising 12-10 loss to the Ghosts earlier in the year.