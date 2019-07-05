Rebels reserves look to keep hot streak alive

HOT SHOT: Action from the reserve grade game between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park earlier in the season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels reserves side have gone unbeaten in their last four games and look likely to continue on a winning streak as they travel to the last placed Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies tomorrow.

The Rebels capped off a three game hot streak with a dominant 34-0 win over the Orara Valley Axemen last weekend that has taken them from second last on the ladder in round seven to fifth place now within touching distance of the top four.

South Grafton have been producing some strong young talent this year with players like Mikey Rigg coming in to the first team and youngsters like Jamal Laurie making a name for themselves and the reserve grade side has proved to be a good platform to launch players into the top flight.

The Rebels second-string side will continue to push for a finals berth and with fourth placed Woolgoolga taking on leaders the Grafton, South Grafton could go within two points of fourth place.