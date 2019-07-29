Rebels reserves outclass Macksville in huge comeback

COMEBACK KINGS: The South Grafton Rebels reserves celebrate their victory over the Macksville Sea Eagles in Toormina on Saturday.

RESERVE GRADE: The South Grafton Rebels reserve grade side made the trip to Toormina to face the Macksville Sea Eagles in Saturday's elimination final and came away 32-24 winners after a huge second half comeback.

The Rebels fell to fifth place in the final round of the regular season, just two-points below the Woolgoolga Seahorses in third but had been playing well in the lead up to the derby taking the scalps of the Sawtell Panthers and Seahorses in previous games.

South Grafton fought hard in the first half but a re-enforced Sea Eagles side steamed into the lead and went into half time with a late try to go up 18-10.

The Rebels lifted well in the second half and found themselves taking the lead with an 18-point run before a final try sealed the huge come-from-behind victory to keep them in the finals equation.

South Grafton now have all four grades through to the second round of finals at McKittrick Park on Saturday with the first grade side taking on the Sawtell Panthers, the reserves playing the Seahorses and the ladies and under-18's both taking on the Coffs Harbour Comets.