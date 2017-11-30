Menu
Rebels return to paddock with a cause

South Grafton Rebels leaders Ron Gordon (left) and Grant Stevens were all smiles after the Rebels won the Group 2 preliminary final against the Coffs Harbour Comets. rugby league 27 August 2017 Geoff King Motors Park
RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels will return to the training paddock next week with the club's pre-season kicking off on Tuesday, December 5.

The club has welcomed any prospective players to head down to JJ Lawrence Field in South Grafton for a meet and greet with the club's coaching staff.

Premiership-winning coach Ron Gordon will take charge of the club's first grade side for the third-consecutive season with wife Heidi Dalton leading the 'Rebelles' ladies league tag side once again.

Regular first grade interchange forward Rowan Hardy takes the clipboard for the first time in reserve grade, while the club's most recent coaching acquisition Dave Hanna leads the Under 18s.

The Rebels are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive Group 2 first grade decider in 2018.

Topics:  clarence league group 2 heidi dalton ron gordon rugby league south grafton rebels

