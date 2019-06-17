Rebels right the record with 20-point in Macksville

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels continued to make amends for their slow start to the Group 2 Rugby League season with a convincing 30-10 win over Macksville Sea Eagles at Allen Gillett Oval on Sunday.

The Rebels went down to the Sea Eagles by two points in Round 2 but club captain Luke Welch was happy his side stood up to the challenge to claim a 20-point victory in Macksville.

"They are one of the staunch sides that are always quite strong and competitive and it was a really good battle down there,” Welch said.

"They're always a fairly young side that have a lot of fight in them but we stuck to the game plan and put our heads down to get a good result.”

South Grafton spoke of turning a new leaf in the second half of the season and Welch believes his side are doing everything right as the rounds roll on and finals draw closer.

"What we're trying to do is take each game as it comes and that's been paying off for us the last couple of weeks,” he said.

"We're not worrying about who we're coming up against each week, we're just focusing on our own game and what we can do.”

"When we really focus on the game and none of the stuff that's undone our hard work before, I know we can win any game.”

The win cements the Rebels spot in fourth place ahead of a tough clash against league leaders Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park this weekend and Welch will need to make sure his side are in full focus mode..