Rebels say their goodbyes to a friend

A guard of honour stretched across McKittrick Park yesterday at the funeral prayers for Adam Shiels.

McKITTRICK Park was awash in red and white yesterday morning as family, friends and former teammates gathered to say their farewells to Adam "Brother Fox” Shiels.

A guard of honour following the funeral prayers stretched across the home ground of the South Grafton Rebels in a mark of respect to the proud player and friend of the club.

Friend and South Grafton Rebels stalwart Tony Stackhouse said Adam had an infectious smile, sense of humour and engaging personality.

"You just couldn't help being a mate of Adam's because he was just a good bloke to be with,” he said.

"Both Adam and (Adam's brother) Mark called me dad. I know it was a bit of a gee-up but I secretly enjoy it, especially delivered by that grin that spread from ear to ear on Adam.

"It's appropriate that we gather at McKittrick Park to farewell Adam.

Mr Stackhouse said Adam was an organ donor, still giving to help make someone else's life better.

