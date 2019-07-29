Rebels seeking cross-river derby decider in big dance

REMATCH: Tim Rigg (right) is wrapped up by Brett Wicks (left) in the first-grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

REMATCH: Tim Rigg (right) is wrapped up by Brett Wicks (left) in the first-grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

FIRST GRADE: The Grafton Ghosts got the final say in a fiercely contested Grafton derby on Sunday but the South Grafton Rebels and are hoping their next battle will come in the grand final.

The scores were locked for most of the game and Rebels captain Luke Welch believes the Grafton sides should be in the big dance.

"I believe that the Rebels and Grafton are the two best sides in the competition, you could see that today on the field,” Welch said.

"We're hoping and praying that Grafton get the Coffs Harbour Comets; we'd like the grand final to be back up here. It's always good for the Clarence Valley.

"We just need to get over the Sawtell Panthers and if Grafton beat Coffs we can play them for a chance at a grand final derby.”

Welch said the six-point loss was a more telling outcome than the prior clash that had the Rebels go down by 38 points.

"It was a battle out there and a definite improvement on last week. I couldn't be more proud of the guys, they turned up and we got massive minutes out of them out there,” he said.

"I think last weekend the score didn't reflect the toughness of the game but this week it did, both of us were out there competing to the last minute and it really could have gone either way.

"There were a few handling errors and some tough calls but that's football.

"There might have been some decisions from the referee that put us on the back foot but I think generally he did quite well out there.”

As expected in a Grafton derby, both sides were left battered and bruised but Welch was confident the Rebels could pick themselves up for finals.

"There were a few guys out there who were hurting but hopefully it's nothing too serious on the injury front and we can all pull up well for next weekend,” he said.

"I couldn't fault anyone's effort, that's how we play at South Grafton, we're all brothers and we'd do anything for each other.

"As much as we were struggling to get air into out lungs everyone dug deep for each other and we just kept pushing.”

The win puts the Ghosts in good stead to book a spot in the grand final when they take on the Comets next weekend.

The Rebels will have to fight for their place starting with the Sawtell Panthers at home on Saturday.

"It'll be good for the club having all four grades at McKittrick Park on Saturday, it should make for an exciting day,” Welch said.

"We're into elimination games now so it's do or die from here onwards.”