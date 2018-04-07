Rebels tackle mental health as they take on Ghosts in derby

Headspace Grafton manager Jason Grimes with South Grafton Rebels players showing off the green shorts to be worn during the local derby this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It is no surprise that rugby league binds the community in the Clarence Valley. People in the region love their league.

While South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts are fierce rivals on the field, when the final whistle blows both sides come together as friends.

The two sides of the Clarence River are not dissimilar. Especially not when it comes to personal loss.

The Ghosts and the Rebels have both been rocked by tragic incidents of suicide in the past three years.

In response the Rebels have stood up to support the youth of the Clarence Valley partnering up with local mental health service Headspace Grafton.

Thanks to the support from GJ Gardner Homes Grafton, the Rebels will be donating $10 from every Club Rebels membership fee to Headspace initiatives and will dedicate this weekend's derby to the service.

In an effort to raise more awareness for Headspace and what they do, the Rebels will run out against the Ghosts in commemorative green shorts at McKittrick Park.

Representatives from Headspace Grafton will also hold an an information booth at the ground to talk and listen to the public about what the service is doing presently and what it may be able to do better.

Headspace Grafton manager Jason Grimes said it was a partnership he hopes to grow in future seasons.

"We are excited at this opportunity and hope this serves as a beginning of great things to come between all Clarence Valley sporting clubs and community members,” he said.

"Headspace Grafton belongs to the community and is here to effect positive change by bringing this service to them and being active members of the community.”

