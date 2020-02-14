Rebels team of century member to wear jersey for eternity

The Rebels team of 1955. Noel Butters is seventh from the left.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton footballing legend of the 1950s and 60s Noel Butters will take his love of the club with him through eternity.

The tough-as-teak forward who played with the Rebels for a decade from 1954 died on Tuesday at the age of 86.

His family have fulfilled his dying to be dressed in the jersey of his beloved Rebels for his funeral tomorrow, but it took a little some organising.

Rebels stalwart Dennis Pye was happy to donate his 1986 grand final guernsey to the family to allow Butters the farewell he requested.

“When he was sick, I got a call from Paulie Landrigan’s wife asking if I had a Rebels jersey for Noel to be in for his funeral,” Pye said.

“I didn’t think I had one, but I had a bit of a rummage around and found this one from the 1986 grand final against Marist Brothers.

“Mrs Butters (Heather) and his son, Kevin came round to pick it up.

“They asked him what he wanted to be dressed in for his funeral and he said it had to be a South Grafton Rebels football jumper.”

As well as playing football, Butters was also a keen cyclist who enjoyed the competitive cycle racing held at McKittrick Park during his youth.

Noel Butter was an all round sportsman who could hold his own against the best cyclists of his era.

He regularly rode with and against champions like Ralph and Roger Green, Allan and Stan Olive, Johnny Jones, Kevin Betteridge, Athol Green and Grafton to Inverell winner Kevin Brindle.

Pye said he never saw Butters play, but heard plenty of stories about his legendary toughness from old timers at the club.

“They said he was an uncompromising player, just so tough on the field,” Pye said.

Butters played in a golden era for the Rebels when they won premierships in 1959 and 1961, and were runners up in 1955, 1956, 1958, 1960 and 1962.

He said away from football Butters and his entire family were “wonderful people”.

“He was an absolute gentleman,” he said. “He and his wife, who I never knew as anyone other than Mrs Butters, were traditional South Grafton people.

“He went away with this work driving trucks to the Tablelands I think, but he came back here to see out his final days.”

Butters’ powerful play on the field earned him a place in the second-row in the South Grafton Rebels team of the Century, named in 2014.

During the team selection organisers found a recollection from former Radio 2GF commentator Jack Burgess to describe the effect Butters had on opponents.

He coined the name “Hat-rack” for him.

“Defenders used to hang off him like hats hanging from a hat-rack,” Burgess said when describing Butters’ raw strength carrying the football.

One of the team of the century judges, Steve Danvers, remembers players telling how they got the best out of their teammate, renowned for his gentlemanly ways off the field.

“When we were picking the team they told us how tough he was, especially when someone riled him up,” Danvers said.

“They said in the first scrum, his second row partner would give him a whack in the head and say it was one of the opposition to get him going.”

But for wife Heather and children Nanette, Kevin and Sandra he was a loving husband, dad and grandfather to their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to the funeral services in the Pullen Chapel at 3-7 Prince St, Grafton tomorrow from 10am. A private cremation will follow.