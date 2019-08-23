Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REBEL ON THE RUN: U10 South Grafton Rebel Liam Gruffy.
REBEL ON THE RUN: U10 South Grafton Rebel Liam Gruffy. Mitchell Keenan
Rugby League

Rebels to rise up in big junior league finals

Mitchell Keenan
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels have had a great year of growth in junior numbers and they have two sides in the running Group 1 junior premierships in the coming weeks.

South Grafton have been competitive over a number of age groups this year but the two remaining teams are the under-14s and the under-16.5s with just two weeks left to play.

The under-14s have had a great season and edged out the Grafton Ghosts for second place on the ladder behind the Ballina Seagulls and were the first team to qualify for the grand final at Frank McGuren Field next weekend.

The Rebels under-16.5 also finished second on the ladder but this time they were much closer to minor premier Marist Brothers.

South Grafton's incredibly promising young under-16.5s squad will play the Ballina Seagulls in the preliminary final at McKittrick park tomorrow afternoon.

clarence league group 1 junior rugby league mckittrick park south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    300 bread rolls a day fuels the fire effort

    premium_icon 300 bread rolls a day fuels the fire effort

    News Who packs the lunches when the firefighters are protecting homes?

    Why women are socking it to the rhetoric of Alan Jones

    premium_icon Why women are socking it to the rhetoric of Alan Jones

    Opinion Shock jock out of line with 'shove a sock down her throat' comment

    RV camping will boost village once highway bypass opens

    premium_icon RV camping will boost village once highway bypass opens

    Council News Eight RV camping sites will put village on RV camping map

    Last chance for NRCF grant funding

    premium_icon Last chance for NRCF grant funding

    News $25,000 earmarked for Clarence Valley community groups