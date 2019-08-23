Rebels to rise up in big junior league finals

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels have had a great year of growth in junior numbers and they have two sides in the running Group 1 junior premierships in the coming weeks.

South Grafton have been competitive over a number of age groups this year but the two remaining teams are the under-14s and the under-16.5s with just two weeks left to play.

The under-14s have had a great season and edged out the Grafton Ghosts for second place on the ladder behind the Ballina Seagulls and were the first team to qualify for the grand final at Frank McGuren Field next weekend.

The Rebels under-16.5 also finished second on the ladder but this time they were much closer to minor premier Marist Brothers.

South Grafton's incredibly promising young under-16.5s squad will play the Ballina Seagulls in the preliminary final at McKittrick park tomorrow afternoon.