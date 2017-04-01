26°
Rebels touch and go for first home game

Matthew Elkerton
| 1st Apr 2017 8:00 AM
HANDY RETURN: Past premiership winning centre, Aaron Taylor made a triumphant return to top grade football with South Grafton Rebels.
HANDY RETURN: Past premiership winning centre, Aaron Taylor made a triumphant return to top grade football with South Grafton Rebels.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels will be aiming to continue their early wave of momentum this weekend as they look to host Woolgoolga Seahorses at McKittrick Park.

It will be the first time the Rebels do battle in their South Grafton fortress and after going undefeated at home for more than two years they will not be ready to give up that record lightly.

At this stage it is still touch and go whether the Rebels will take the field tomorrow, with Clarence Valley Council issuing a grounds closure notice for all fields after the heavy deluge the region copped on Thursday night.

South Grafton president Brad Rodda said the club will make a decision on whether they take the field this afternoon with an announcement expected on their Facebook site.

"We have spoken to the secretary of the group and they said the decision rests with us,” he said. "We will give it as long as we can to let the field dry up but I am not confident.”

If the Rebels do take the field against Seahorses there is a chance they will do it without captain Grant Stevens who succumbed to a knee injury after last weekend's 42-20 victory against Coffs Harbour.

An injury Stevens has had in the past, he knows it is not too serious but does not want to risk missing out on the Battle of the River local derby against Grafton Ghosts next weekend.

"At the moment I am about 50-50 for this weekend,” Stevens said. "We have a lot of depth in the club and there is plenty of good footballers to fill the spot.

"(Jeff) Skeen will have to come back into the side this weekend after missing round 1, so I know he will fill the shoes well if he is given the opportunity.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league group 2 rugby league south grafton rebels woolgoolga seahorses

