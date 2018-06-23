Rebels turn to tough props for Coffs clash

Rebels front-rower Xavier Sullivan charges into the defensive line during the Group 2 rugby league first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Nambucca Heads Roosters at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels captain Xavier Sullivan believes today's battle with Coffs Harbour will be won among the biggest players on the field.

The last time the two sides met on the field it was the Comets that pulled off a shock victory, scoring four tries in the final ten minutes to blow the Rebels off the field.

According to Sullivan the Rebels have certainly not forgotten the pain.

"They just kept finding that extra man to get around us, using their experience in the backline but we will be ready for that,” Sullivan said.

"But that's not where this game will be won or lost. It all begins in the forward packs.

"They have always had a fast, fit and strong pack and it will take a hell of an effort if we want to slow them down. But we certainly have the players that can do it.”

While the Rebels might be coming off a demolition job against the Nambucca Heads Roosters, Sullivan believes the 100-point win has given his side a renewed confidence.

"You can just see it in the young blokes, they are not scared to organise the rest of the side, and they aren't afraid to try a few things,” he said.

"We just need to be the side that strikes first,” Sullivan said. "We have this tendency to wait to get smacked in the mouth by the opposition before we kick into gear.

"It's just a club like Coffs can hit you three times before you realise.

"I don't know what it is, the talk is good and the energy is there before the game, but we just take our time getting into the game. We can't afford that against the Comets.”

The clash at Geoff King Motors Oval will also act as the Comets Polynesian cultural appreciation day. Games kick off at 11am today.

REBELS SIDE: 1. Kieren Stewart, 2. Ant Skinner, 3. Nick McGrady, 4. Luke French, 5. Mike Rigg, 6. Izack Smidt, 7. Allan McKenzie, 8. Jeff Skeen, 9. Kieron Johnson-Heron, 10. Xavier Sullivan (c), 11. Karl Woodley, 12. Josh Harris, 13. Matty Laurie, 14. Craig Waters, 15. Joe Rigg