Rebels under-18s to benefit from coach's experience

Former first grade coach Ron Gordon will be coaching the South Grafton Rebels under-18s for the 2019 season. Matthew Elkerton

UNDER-18s: First grade premiership-winning coach Ron Gordon will look to impart his big-game knowledge to the next generation as he takes the South Grafton Rebels under-18s side under his wing for the 2019 season.

The side will feature some of the South Grafton Grafton Junior Rugby League under-16s, as well as new players who have recently moved to the Clarence Valley to call South Grafton home.

This new talent will look to improve on last year's performance, when the Rebels under-18s side finished at the bottom of the competition ladder, with just two wins in the season.

However, after a solid pre-season working closely with the first and reserve grade sides, the under-18s are expected to be far more competitive in 2019.