RUGBY LEAGUE: Rebels up to the task of finals footy

POWER: South Grafton Rebels will need to be strong in their forward pack against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the South Grafton Rebels celebrated a comprehensive 20-point win over Sawtell on the weekend, hooker Rhys Walters said the team knows they've got to be even better if they're to beat the Coffs Harbour Comets this weekend for the chance to defend their premiership against the Grafton Ghosts.

Walters said the game was an improvement from their preliminary final loss to the Comets, but there were still areas of their game they need to work on.

"There's a few things we need to tighten up; our discipline is one and our defence is another," he said.

"That's where we need to improve, especially up against a Coffs Harbour team that's got plenty of points in them."

The Rebels managed to pull away from Sawtell in the second half of their minor semi-final on Saturday night, but a lapse in concentration allowed the Panthers to score two consolation tries late in the second half.

Walters said if the Rebels are to beat Coffs Harbour, they need to get off to a good start and play for the full 80 minutes.

"We need to be on right from the first whistle to the last," he said.

"Sawtell surprised us a little with how strong they came out of the blocks, but we knew in the back of our heads that we were in for a hard game, it just took longer than we liked to get out of first gear. It was try-for-try for a while but once we got two tries up and had them on the back foot we knew we could get a roll on, but it just took longer than we thought it would.

"Getting a good start is the key, especially at this time of year. We can't afford to get off to a slow start against Coffs.

"The last game blew out and we were filthy with it after the game because we knew we were poor on the day. This weekend we know we've got to go up a few gears than the past few weeks if we're going to beat them."

Walters said the key match up will be between the two forward packs.

"It will be a battle of the forwards again like last match," he said.

"Their forwards got one up on us last time so our forwards are hungry to turn that around and get one levelled up. It all starts with them really. The forwards win games, and the backs determine by how much."