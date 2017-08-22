26°
News

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rebels up to the task of finals footy

Jarrard Potter | 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
POWER: South Grafton Rebels will need to be strong in their forward pack against the Coffs Harbour Comets.
POWER: South Grafton Rebels will need to be strong in their forward pack against the Coffs Harbour Comets. Caitlan Charles

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the South Grafton Rebels celebrated a comprehensive 20-point win over Sawtell on the weekend, hooker Rhys Walters said the team knows they've got to be even better if they're to beat the Coffs Harbour Comets this weekend for the chance to defend their premiership against the Grafton Ghosts.

Walters said the game was an improvement from their preliminary final loss to the Comets, but there were still areas of their game they need to work on.

"There's a few things we need to tighten up; our discipline is one and our defence is another," he said.

"That's where we need to improve, especially up against a Coffs Harbour team that's got plenty of points in them."

The Rebels managed to pull away from Sawtell in the second half of their minor semi-final on Saturday night, but a lapse in concentration allowed the Panthers to score two consolation tries late in the second half.

Walters said if the Rebels are to beat Coffs Harbour, they need to get off to a good start and play for the full 80 minutes.

"We need to be on right from the first whistle to the last," he said.

"Sawtell surprised us a little with how strong they came out of the blocks, but we knew in the back of our heads that we were in for a hard game, it just took longer than we liked to get out of first gear. It was try-for-try for a while but once we got two tries up and had them on the back foot we knew we could get a roll on, but it just took longer than we thought it would.

"Getting a good start is the key, especially at this time of year. We can't afford to get off to a slow start against Coffs.

"The last game blew out and we were filthy with it after the game because we knew we were poor on the day. This weekend we know we've got to go up a few gears than the past few weeks if we're going to beat them."

Walters said the key match up will be between the two forward packs.

"It will be a battle of the forwards again like last match," he said.

"Their forwards got one up on us last time so our forwards are hungry to turn that around and get one levelled up. It all starts with them really. The forwards win games, and the backs determine by how much."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league group 2 rhys walters south grafton rebels

Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

Politicians take first dig at multi-million dollar project

FIRST sods turned on multi-million dollar infrastructure project which will one day house the fourth largest community in the Clarence Valley.

New fund to 'turbocharge' regional economic growth

A total of 30 girders were transported via South Grafton to build the new Sportsmans Ck Bridge at Lawrence.

Clarence Valley to benefit from Growing Local Economies Fund

McGuren off to winning start at home track

Matthew McGuren rode Siroccan Lad to victory in the Peter Schumacher CG&E Class 1 Handicap over 1006m for the William Pholi's Ballina stable at Clarence River Jockey Club on Monday, 21st August, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Jockey rides double on opening day of Grafton racing season

Golden day for Grafton duo at country titles

WINNING FEELING: The NSW team celebrate their gold medal after defeating Queensland in the Hockey Australia Country Championships final.

Five Grafton hockey products star at country championships.

Local Partners

REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

DID your favourite business make the finalist list this year?

Fires burn throughout the Clarence Valley

There are a number of fires burning in the Clarence Valley right now.

Strong winds has made fighting fires difficult for RFS

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry