Rebels wary of Magpies' commitment

IN FORM: Rebels' prop Karl Woodley has been in good form but hopes the side can string together game time leading into the finals.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fresh off a weekend on the round bye, South Grafton Rebels will now have their fingers crossed that last-placed Bellingen Magpies make the trip up for the Rebels' last home game of the regular season this Sunday.

Bellingen have a chequered past with coming north and after they forfeited to the Ghosts three weeks ago doubt has spread through the Rebels' camp about whether they might do the same on Sunday.

After Nambucca Heads pulled the pin on their journey to McKittrick Park a fortnight ago, if Bellingen do the same it will mean the Rebels have played two of the five weeks heading into the finals.

For forward Karl Woodley the stop-start nature of the past few weeks has been a blessing and a curse.

"It is good for those niggling injuries sure, but it is so easy to lose momentum and fitness,” he said.

"We just hope Bello make the trip up for the game. I just don't know what's going on down there.”