22°
News

Rebels wary of Magpies' commitment

25th Jul 2017 10:51 AM
IN FORM: Rebels' prop Karl Woodley has been in good form but hopes the side can string together game time leading into the finals.
IN FORM: Rebels' prop Karl Woodley has been in good form but hopes the side can string together game time leading into the finals. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fresh off a weekend on the round bye, South Grafton Rebels will now have their fingers crossed that last-placed Bellingen Magpies make the trip up for the Rebels' last home game of the regular season this Sunday.

Bellingen have a chequered past with coming north and after they forfeited to the Ghosts three weeks ago doubt has spread through the Rebels' camp about whether they might do the same on Sunday.

After Nambucca Heads pulled the pin on their journey to McKittrick Park a fortnight ago, if Bellingen do the same it will mean the Rebels have played two of the five weeks heading into the finals.

For forward Karl Woodley the stop-start nature of the past few weeks has been a blessing and a curse.

"It is good for those niggling injuries sure, but it is so easy to lose momentum and fitness,” he said.

"We just hope Bello make the trip up for the game. I just don't know what's going on down there.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bellingen magpies clarence league mckittrick park south grafton rebels

Spirited fight for Magpies at home

Spirited fight for Magpies at home

"We didn't lay down out there, we sort of got stuck in a bit of a rut in that first half but we pulled ourselves out of it and began to rip in.”

Power bills: How to save up to $507 a year on energy

The tip comes from the national energy regulator.

Council seeks belated $15m

Cr Debrah Novak's notice of motion was voted down.

Plan hatched to lobby for 2004 amalgamation costs

Man charged over alleged assaults

Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.

Three women allegedly assaulted Monday morning

Local Partners

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

Timber Festival taps into towns historic past

RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

Grafton High students Lily Robertson and Georgia Watts presented to councillors about the Clarence River Masterplan.

Frustrated by lack of action, girls take future plans into own hands

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

10 Things To Do this week...

acca dacca

Find out what fun events are happening in the Clarence Valley

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home