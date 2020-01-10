Rebuild continues for Nymboida residents two months on from fire

Bob Gorringe works to clear the rubble from his razed home at Nymboida.

IT'S been a long and hard process for Nymboida residents as they recover from the bushfire that razed more than 80 homes in the village, but after two months residents are beginning to make progress as they look to get on with the job.

Narelle Barker and her husband Bob Gorringe lost everything in the November 8 fire, and Ms Barker said the past eight weeks have been spent sifting through debris and cleaning the site where their house once stood.

"For me personally I'm very lucky my husband is a 'just a get on with it' kind of guy, we were sick to death of waiting for (Clarence Valley) Council or government to help us," she said.

"We've been out there every day, 10 hours a day sifting through rubble, hoping to find something but everything was just melted, the place was vaporised."

"Nymboida is great, we've got a lot of go-getters in the community as well as retired intelligent people who are putting their heads together to sort things out.

"We've just got to get this moving need all the support we can get."

Ms Barker said donations were well received by the community, but now their needs had shifted to building supplies and tools, rather than clothes, food and furniture.