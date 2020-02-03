Rec fishers rail against river rule change

A PROPOSAL to loosen rules around crab trapping in the Clarence River has pinched a nerve in the Valley fishing community.

A number of local fisherman have panned a rule change proposed by the Department of Primary Industries that would allow crab traps to be set upriver of the boat ramp adjacent to the Maclean Courthouse, warning it could destroy local mud crab stocks for years to come.

Recreational fisher Daniel Spears, the spokesman for the Clarence Valley Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, said the change appeared to be driven by a small group of professional fishermen from outside the area.

“If allowed to go ahead, we will likely see the large stretch of river from the Maclean Court House to Grafton carpet bombed with traps which will likely decimate the mud crab stocks in the river,” he said.

“The chances of a recreational fisher catching a decent feed of muddies will be virtually nil.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries said they had released a consultation paper outlining the proposal and were seeking feedback from the community until February 18.

“Allowing the use of a crab trap in these waters is consistent with the objectives of the Fisheries Management Act 1994 to promote viable commercial fishing and quality recreational fishing opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

However, Mr Spears said the DPI had not properly consulted the communty nor provided enough information.

He said they only found out about the proposal after a ­concerned professional fisherman contacted a local fishing club.

“There is a one-page consultation paper with no mention of Environmental Impact Statements, no mention of any studies. Where is the science to support this?” he asked.

“A number of professional fishermen are opposed to these changes as they can see that it will likely lead to the ultimate demise of the industry in the Clarence through overfishing.

“The whole things stinks worse than a pile of rotting fish.”

The DPI spokesperson said department had invited feedback from the Yaegl Traditional Owners’ Aboriginal Corporation and the chairs of the Commercial and Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Councils, who would discuss the issue at their next meeting.

“No decisions will be made on crab trapping in the Clarence River until all submissions have been given careful consideration.”