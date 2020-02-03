Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rule change allowing crab traps in the upper-Clarence river has put recreational fishers offside. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
A rule change allowing crab traps in the upper-Clarence river has put recreational fishers offside. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
News

Rec fishers rail against river rule change

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSAL to loosen rules around crab trapping in the Clarence River has pinched a nerve in the Valley fishing community.

A number of local fisherman have panned a rule change proposed by the Department of Primary Industries that would allow crab traps to be set upriver of the boat ramp adjacent to the Maclean Courthouse, warning it could destroy local mud crab stocks for years to come.

Recreational fisher Daniel Spears, the spokesman for the Clarence Valley Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, said the change appeared to be driven by a small group of professional fishermen from outside the area.

“If allowed to go ahead, we will likely see the large stretch of river from the Maclean Court House to Grafton carpet bombed with traps which will likely decimate the mud crab stocks in the river,” he said.

“The chances of a recreational fisher catching a decent feed of muddies will be virtually nil.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries said they had released a consultation paper outlining the proposal and were seeking feedback from the community until February 18.

“Allowing the use of a crab trap in these waters is consistent with the objectives of the Fisheries Management Act 1994 to promote viable commercial fishing and quality recreational fishing opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

However, Mr Spears said the DPI had not properly consulted the communty nor provided enough information.

He said they only found out about the proposal after a ­concerned professional fisherman contacted a local fishing club.

“There is a one-page consultation paper with no mention of Environmental Impact Statements, no mention of any studies. Where is the science to support this?” he asked.

“A number of professional fishermen are opposed to these changes as they can see that it will likely lead to the ultimate demise of the industry in the Clarence through overfishing.

“The whole things stinks worse than a pile of rotting fish.”

The DPI spokesperson said department had invited feedback from the Yaegl Traditional Owners’ Aboriginal Corporation and the chairs of the Commercial and Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Councils, who would discuss the issue at their next meeting.

“No decisions will be made on crab trapping in the Clarence River until all submissions have been given careful consideration.”

commercial fishing dpi dpi fisheries maclean recreational fishing shooters fishers farmers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Nymboida shows resilience with festival

        premium_icon COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Nymboida shows resilience with festival

        News 'Most of the local organisers lost their homes in the fires in November, so it would have been understandable for them to have called it off'

        DEX FILES: Editor unloads on people

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Editor unloads on people

        News ‘Like the cockroach, found everywhere and difficult to eradicate.’

        Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

        Community Elton John to perform in Coffs Harbour over two nights in February.

        Advice level fire being contained at Warragai Creek

        Advice level fire being contained at Warragai Creek

        Breaking NSW RFS are on the scene in numbers after a fire sparked earlier today.