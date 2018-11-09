Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Big W have recalled these Christmas decorations
Big W have recalled these Christmas decorations
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Big W Christmas decoration catches fire

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Nov 2018 7:39 AM

AS CHRISTMAS approaches, a table decoration that may catcc fire has been recalled by national retailer Big W.

The company said they take product safety very seriously and wishes to advise customers of a product recall on The Christmas Wreath Candle Holder in two colours: Pink and Gold Article number 689023 and Green and Silver Article number 689054.

The article number can be found at the back of the box.

This product has been sold in BIG W stores nationally and online from 18 September 2018 to 7 November 2018.

The wreath surrounding the candle holder could catch fire and remain alight longer than permitted by the Consumer Protection Notice No.12 of 2011 - Permanent ban on combustible candle holders and could cause potential burns or fire causing property damage, serious injury or death.

Customers should immediately cease using the product and return it to any BIG W store for a full refund. No proof of purchase is required.

A spokesperson for Big W said they apologised for any inconvenience and were not aware of any incidents having occurred with this product.

big w candle holder fire hazard recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

    premium_icon SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

    Water Sports IT WAS 12 months of heartache, washed away in an instant for the 50-year-old surfer as he celebrated among his peers on Turners Beach.

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Crime Stopping hoons in their tracks

    Shop local, stay alive

    premium_icon Shop local, stay alive

    News New stores help build Prince St vibe

    Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    premium_icon Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    News Andrew Katelaris says trial is 'anything but an ordinary drug case'

    • 9th Nov 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners