RECALL: Toy sold at Yamba shop taken off shelves

The offending toy that has been taken off the shelves.

CHRISTMAS in the Clarence Valley will be a little safer after NSW Government inspectors ordered a toy sold by a Yamba retailer off the shelves, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has revealed.

"We all want to have a fun and safe Christmas which is why Santa and the NSW Government take toy safety very seriously,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Light Up Squeaky Balls which were found in Yamba by Fair Trading officers have been withdrawn from sale because they included small parts which could choke a child.”

"Anyone who has bought this toy should return it to the store for a full refund or bin it.”

This year's pre-Christmas blitz saw NSW Fair Trading inspectors visit 903 businesses across NSW and inspect 10,727 individual products.

Mr Gulaptis said across the State 41 toys had failed safety testing and been removed from sale, with dangerous small parts and choking hazards the most common feature.

"During their testing, Fair Trading inspectors use a tube the same size as a small child's throat to see if there is a choking risk,” he said.