Recalling the Valley's first Operations Bush Christmas

THE first Operation Bush Christmas was something that united the Clarence Valley in its support for drought-hit farmers in 1994.

Organisers Bryan and Kerry Robins dipped into their archives to show just the valley went into overdrive to help struggling farmers and their families.

"For every cash cheque or Christmas gift we sent, I'd say we received a letter or card from a very grateful family or child,” Mr Robins said.

"And while most of those letters came our address, nearly everyone thanked the people of the Clarence Valley for their generosity.”

Mr Robins said one letter from a farmer near Bourke, which arrived the week before Christmas 1994, still touched him.

"We are in our fifties and have never before experienced the help and support of so many groups of people - and we sure need it!” the letter said.

"We are physically, financially and emotionally drained - our three children have left and the thought of another long, dry summer is one of despair.

"The dust is blowing, the animals are dying; we carry two rifles on the bikes these days to give weak and bogged stock a merciful death.

"... But we hope for rain and are boosted greatly by your donation.

"We will cash the cheque locally and buy a Christmas hamper and a carton of stubbies.”

Mr Robins also remembers the letters from children, such as the one printed here.

"For a lot of them that year, they were told Santa was not likely to be coming,” he said.

"So when those kids had presents from the Clarence Valley under the tree, often they were their only presents.

"The letters those children wrote are full of that gratitude for what we were able to do for them.”

In 1994 the campaign enlisted the help of Clarence Valley artist Graeme Payne to regionalise the message from the Clarence Valley to the farmers.

"Graeme donated this absolutely brilliant drawing of Santa delivering gifts to the farmers,” he said.

"It had all these little representations of the Clarence Valley from the bendy bridge, to the sugar cane farms to give people the idea where it was coming from.

"We made it up into cards and put one with each cheque or present.”

Mr Robins said The Daily Examiner was a major contributor to their success.

"I remember Lauretta Godbee's efforts very fondly,” Mr Robins said of The Examiner's then chief of staff.

"Lauretta was across everything we were doing and was knowledgeable about all the different organisation and the people involved.

"I'm sure a lot of the success we enjoyed was down to Lauretta and The Examiner being so positive.”

He said everyone got into the spirit of giving and making a sacrifice.

"Grafton City Council decided to forgo the money it was going to spend on its Christmas party,” he said.

"The mayor sent us this letter with a cheque for $600, saying "it would have been spent on a festive occasion for councillors and senior staff”.