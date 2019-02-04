Recent rain not even a drop in the ocean

THE sound of rain on Clarence Valley roofs may have been welcomed by many over the weekend, but continuing the trend of the past month, it has barely put a dent in the rain gauges.

Reports from the Bureau of Meteorology indicate the highest recorded rainfall was in the Minnie Water pump station which recorded 6mm in the 24 hours to Saturday.

Grafton Airport also recorded 5mm in the same period while Yamba recorded 0.2mm.

It is little wonder that social media lit up with excitement at the prospect of rain, no matter how small with Yamba only receiving 2mm of rain for all of January, while Grafton recorded only 7mm, a record for both places in the bureau's records.

And while there is rain forecast for the rest of the week, Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Zhi-weng Chua said it would only be light falls.

"Looking at the patterns it will be similar for the next week. There's a high in the Tasman Sea and we're getting an onshore flow over the district,” he said.

"For the next seven days it will bring light shows that will feature in the afternoon, looking at up to a few millimetres each day.

"Wednesday and Thursday are looking to be the wettest days, but still look like only having five millimetres of rain.”

Despite the torrents of rain in the north of the country, Mr Chua said the low-pressure system would not come near us.

"Some of the models show the low pressure heading south, but away from the coast so they won't have any effect here.”

There is a slight drop predicted in the temperature down to maximum's of 28C for Grafton, before returning to a predicted top of 34 on Saturday.