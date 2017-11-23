Recent rains stir perch into action

PEARLER CATCH: In the Clarence Valley for a recent holiday Tamworth's Alan Johnson hooked this nice Pearl Perch while out on a fishing trip with the guys from Reel Time Charters.

PEARLER CATCH: In the Clarence Valley for a recent holiday Tamworth's Alan Johnson hooked this nice Pearl Perch while out on a fishing trip with the guys from Reel Time Charters. Contributed

THE RAIN during the past week has been a blessing for the home gardeners and has certainly given fishing results a boost.

The small run-offs from the storms above Grafton stirred up the perch and some very good results have resulted from most of the tributaries and below the Gorge.

Top fish was taken by Ben Child from Grafton who over several outings scored fish from, 630g to 1.200kg and 1.330kg, mostly in the Eatonsville area.

Andrew Rose, from South Grafton did nearly as well, weighing in a fish of 1.250kg taken near the Grafton bridge. Les Tithers of South Grafton also scored one of 1.010kg in the same area

In the lower reaches of the river, flathead appeared to take the lead this week, although there were still lots of good whiting on the bite.

Top flathead was the 2.150kg catch taken by Krystal Pfeiffer of Coutts Crossing who scored on the sandflats at Rabbit Island opposite the Yamba Tavern.

Browns Rocks also came into the picture with the 1.1175kg catch for Wayne Farlow of Angourie.

Krystal also scored a blackfish of 900g in the same area, probably close to the Peninsular.

She just squeezed out Harry Willett of Palmers Island whose blackfish taken from the bank of the Island weighed 895g.

But the good run of whiting continued, with the top one 560g taken by Allan Heffer of Iluka who made his hit near the Goodwood island wharf.

John Bernage, a Pom from Brighton in the UK, has plenty to write home about with his catch of whiting of 378g taken in Romiaka Channel as well several good flathead.

Murray Wilkes of Eatonsville was another who fished Romiaka for a whiting of 430g.

Bream close to the kilo mark are still being taken throughout the estuary, with the best weighed in tipping the scales of 900g and landed by Adrian Clarke who fished close to home at Browns Rocks.

School jewfish are well represented throughout the area.

Allan Hepper of Iluka, as well as his whiting in the river, fished at Black Rock and scored a jewfish of 8.000kg.

Tod McKirby, a visitor from Brisbane landed one of 5.500kg on Iluka Beach , and Gordon Barton of Lawrence landed one of 6.950kg in local waters.

Conditions offshore were not the most comfortable with the strong winds, but most who went offshore scored.

Biggest snapper was taken offshore at Black Rock, a fish of 6.170kg, landed by Queenslander Tom Savic from Oxenford.

Eight-year-old Cobie Warloss from Pottsville, with the help of his father, landed a snapper of 2.974kg and an amberjack of 2,920kg off Wooli.

The Redman family from Yamba also fished off Wooli, where Thomas landed a teraglin of 2.942kg and Navrin a flathead of 702g.

Rock-hopper John Causley of Palmers Channel trudged into his favourite spots at Shelley and returned with a groper of 3.150kg and a drummer of 2.750kg, both taken on crab baits.

And to show the diversity of fish in the area, Tod McKirby of Brisbane as well as a tailor of 1.000kg and his school jewfish, also landed a shovelnose shark of 18.000kg on Iluka Beach.

Despite the feelings of some anglers, the flesh of shovelnose sharks is good eating and is without bones.

And to add to the variety, Des Hannah of Woombah landed a 1.200kg sweetlip while fishing at Shark Bay.

Stay up to date on local fishing by clicking "CLARENCE FISHING" below: