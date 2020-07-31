Recents rains brings demand for restockers

R. Spagnolo of Coffs Harbour was selected as the 'vendor of the week' at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was selected for his offering of 4 large Angus bullocks which averaged an impressive 882.5kg liveweight. The offering sold for 258.2c/kg to gross the vendor $2,278.62/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

THERE were 292 head of cattle yarded at Grafton this week.

The market for bullocks was firm on last week to top at 324c/kg to average 305c/kg. Cows sold dearer with the tops making 292c/kg with most sales between 260c/kg to 280c/kg. In the trade section, restockers were very strong with great quality heavy British cross weaner steers selling between 380c/kg to 450c/kg.

The light weight weaner steers sold to 548c/kg. Weaner heifers sold between 370c/kg to 440c/kg. Our next special Store Cattle Sale will be held on the 20th of August. Early bookings are invited and recommended.

Sale Highlights

Wavehill Pastoral bullocks sold to 318c/kg weighed 663kg to return $2105/hd

A R & K L Bennett feeder steers sold to 372c/kg weighed 480kg to return $1777/hd

Dalpozzo family steers sold to 396c/kg weighed 307kg to return $1209/hd

Hanging Rock heavy heifers sold to 360c/kg weighed 388kg to return $1388/hd

R D & J L Attwood cows sold to 275c/kg weighed 670kg to return $1830/hd

C H Horton Hereford cows sold to 285c/kg weighed 684kg to return $1949/hd

R J Jefferies cows sold to 275c/kg weighed 475kg to return $1306/hd

Hallam Partnership Hereford steers sold to 448c/kg weighed 195kg to return $870/hd

C H Horton Hereford steers sold to 418c/kg weighed 337kg to return $1401/hd

A D & M L Scott vealers sold to 404c/kg weighed 213kg to return $855/hd

S R & J V Taylor Murray Grey sold to 450c/kg weighed 205kg to return $919/hd

THERE were 293 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale July 28.

Following some decent rain across the valley, combined with already diminishing numbers, Grafton yarded 293 in total, down 50 head on last week.

Although not all export processors were in attendance, the market held firm to a shade easier for bullocks and fully firm for cows.

Restockers once again attracted spirited bidding, with lightweights still being the desired product. Vealers were in short supply and sold dearer topping at 392.2c/kg. A small selection of excellent heavy yearlings reached 414c/kg to processors.

Sale Highlights include:

A/c RF Spagnolo sold Angus Cross Bullocks 258.2c/kg averaged 882.5kg – $2,278.62 p/hd

A/c Anthony Ferris sold Angus Cross Bullocks 309.2c/kg averaged 625kg – $1,932.50 p/hd

A/c Robert Connelly sold Angus Cross Bullocks 312.2c/kg averaged 625kg – $1,951.25 p/hd

A/c DJ Bowles sold an Angus Heifer 299.2c/kg weighed 425kg – $1,271.60

A/c Budge, Nhkun & Bawm-Khai sold an Angus Cross Cow 282.2 c/kg weighed 640kg – $1,806.08

A/c Gordonbrook sold Simmental Cross Cows 277.2c/kg averaged 481.7kg – $1,335.18 p/hd

A/c Ben & Skye Howlett sold Santa Cows 281.2c/kg averaged 440kg – $1,237.28 p/hd

A/c Brad McLennan sold Brangus Restocker Cows 292.2c/kg averaged 393.8kg – $1,150.54 p/hd

A/c WH & SL Clay sold Angus Steers 400.2c/kg averaged 322.5kg – $1,280.65 p/hd

A/c Big River Organics sold Murray Grey Steers 400c/kg averaged 267.5kg – $1,070.00 p/hd

A/c D Newton sold Angus Vealer Steers 466.2c/kg averaged 220kg – $1,025.64 p/hd

A/c Bruce Bowling sold Droughtmaster & Charolais Vealer Steers 486.2c/kg averaged 167.5kg – $814.39 p/hd

A/c Lois Doyle sold Droughtmaster Cross Vealer Heifers 444.2c/kg averaged 164.4kg – $730.15 p/hd

A/c Ann McCabe sold Brahman Cross Vealer Heifers 392.2c/kg averaged 225kg – $882.45 p/hd