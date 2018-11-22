RECHARGED: Lobban refreshed after rare return to home

DETERMINED: Australian squash champion Donna Lobban is back on the Gold Coast at the Carrara Indoor Sports Centre. RIGHT: Lobban celebrates after winning during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April. BELOW: Donna married fellow squash professional Greg Lobban in Yamba in April.

DETERMINED: Australian squash champion Donna Lobban is back on the Gold Coast at the Carrara Indoor Sports Centre. RIGHT: Lobban celebrates after winning during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April. BELOW: Donna married fellow squash professional Greg Lobban in Yamba in April. Glenn Hampson

SQUASH: Whether flying in from her new base in Sheffield, or a whirlwind two-week tour of Doha, the feeling for Australian squash star Donna Lobban is always the same.

"You almost breathe a little sigh of relief, it's just a weight off the shoulders,” Lobban said. "I love being home.”

But it is a feeling that does not last long for the 31-year-old squash professional who has been based on the other side of the world for more than a decade now.

When she isn't at home in Sheffield, she is chasing sporting glory in countries all around the globe.

But an opportunity to train with the best at Squash Australia's new headquarters on the Gold Coast has given Lobban a rare chance to return to her roots for the past three weeks.

It was the first time she had returned to Australia since winning squash gold at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Australian Donna Urquhart gets in some practice with number one seed Nicol David of Malaysia during the Squash Sports Showcase at Oxenford Studios. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

She spent the first part of her "holiday” surprising family in the sleepy coastal town of Yamba, before heading back to Carrara to work hard on the courts of the indoor squash centre.

"It was a last-minute decision to come back to Australia, so I hadn't bothered telling everyone,” she said.

"But it was a chance to see family for the first time in six months, so I got a chance to surprise them.

"(Living overseas) is by far the hardest part of what I do, but if I want to be serious about what I am doing, I have to be based overseas. You just have to suck it up and deal with it.”

But even a week in Yamba, or a fun day out at mini golf goofing off with brothers Laurie and Troy Urquhart are so integral to her success on the courts.

"That was a fun day, we just mucked around and it was like we were kids again,” she said. "When you have a day off, and a chance like that, you have to take it. To have a day like that with the brothers, that will keep me going for another six months on the road.”

The day of sinking putts also gave Lobban a chance to reflect on what has been a whirlwind 12 months.

From winning her 11th Professional Squash Association title in Monaco last December to a gold medal on the Gold Coast and marrying her best friend in Yamba, it has been a year of change for the world number 17 ranked squash star.

That's not to include the fact she uprooted her life in Edinburgh, to move with husband and fellow squash professional Greg Lobban to Sheffield in Northern England back in August.

Donna Urquhart married fellow squash player Greg Lobban at Lovers Point last week. Stephanie Flay Photography

"When you put it that way, I guess it has been a big year,” she said. "It's just been one thing after another, we really haven't had time to stop.

"Planning a wedding right around the Commonwealth Games wasn't easy, but it probably worked in the sense that we didn't have the Comm Games come down.

"It also didn't give me much chance to take stock of the gold medal until now.”

Lobban won gold alongside cousin and fellow Yamba squash star Cameron Pilley, after they defeated India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in the mixed doubles final.

It was a win that also helped the cousins avenge their heartbreak at the Mixed Doubles World Championships when a torn calf for Donna forced them to pull out in the semi-finals.

With the sport still fighting for its place among Olympic events, the Commonwealth Games gold is also a pinnacle of the sport.

"When I think about it now, it's just amazing and a bit emotional,” Lobban said. "It is a bit of a pinch me moment. I still can't believe it.

"Obviously we were gunning for it, and we were probably a good chance, but you never want to get your hopes up.

"The fact that it all came together on the day, and in front of all of our family and friends at the Gold Coast, really we couldn't have asked for more.”

Donna Urquhart of Australia wins her match against Christine Nunn of Australia in the Women's Singles squash on day 2 during the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY TRACEY NEARMY

But Lobban is trying not to get caught up in the emotion of it all, as she focuses her energy on the courts of Carrara as she prepares to defend her title at the upcoming Monte Carlo Classic next month.

Her move to Sheffield earlier this year also brought about a change in training partners, with Lobban and husband Greg joining up with former English world champion Nick Matthew who opened a new school in the region.

It's a venture that has seen some of the country's best squash stars, including world number five Laura Massaro, join Lobban on the training courts.

"Truly I can get good training wherever I go, as long as there are some guys who are willing to give me a run for my money on the court,” she said.

"The move was more for Greg, and it has been great to watch him train with more guys in the top 20 and 30 in the world.

"But it has also proved beneficial for me. We also joined one of the local squash clubs who have been almost like a second family as we settled into the city.”

While she might be hitting her early 30s and settling into family life, Lobban said there will be no slowing down her career just yet.

"I know I want to have a family, but that might just have to wait, it sort of doesn't go hand in hand with being an elite sportswoman,” she said.

"But there is always time for that. I have never put a line on when I thought I would retire but I guess I always think as long as I am improving why not keep playing.

"I feel on top of my game at the moment, and I am keen to keep that momentum going.”

But whenever she wants to ease on the brakes, she knows she can just return home.

The Monte Carlo Squash Classic runs from December 3-7 at the Stade Louis II in Monaco. Lobban is seeded third for the event.