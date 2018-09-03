Reckless call all OK with new rule in play

New rules saw Tegan Harrison’s mount Sol Witness was declared a non-runner on Saturday.

BACKERS of Sunshine Coast winner Reckless Choice can thank a relatively new rule for collecting on the Steve O'Dea-trained runner on Saturday.

Acting chief steward Daniel Aurisch noted the event would have possibly been declared a no-race before August 2016.

Stewards ruled $201 chance Sol Witness a late scratching after deeming it gained "an unfair advantage" when its gate opened prematurely ahead of the rest of the field.

"In times gone by it most likely would have to be a no-race," Aurisch said. ''That was our only other option.

"But a different arm to the rule was brought in on August 1, 2016, which allows us to declare a horse a non-runner when it has gained an unfair advantage without the race having to be declared a no-race (if the event is deemed to have had no material effect on the result of the race)."

Sol Witness' rider Tegan Harrison gave evidence to stewards that once her mount had burst through the gates, she rode it in a manner thinking a false start would be declared.

While Sol Witness was made a late scratching, Glen Colless' plea to have Cedarwood, which reared as the start was affected and left tailed off last, declared a non-runner was rejected.

Colless argued Sol Witness (which jumped from gate 6) jumping out was the reason for Cedarwood (barrier 1) rearing.

"We thought it was a long bow to draw and didn't have much room to move in declaring the horse a runner," said Aurisch.

Aurisch's acting chief steward role ends on Monday, with Peter Chadwick set to start his tenure as the new chief steward with QRIC on Tuesday.