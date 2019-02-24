Reckless Choice finally paying off for O’Dea

Boris Thornton was all smiles after Reckless Choice’s win at Eagle Farm. Picture: AAP

STEVE O'Dea is having similar vibes about Reckless Choice to what he did 12 months ago with Doubt Defying after the four-year-old Choisir gelding romped in at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Reckless Choice took nine starts to break his maiden, but has won five of his past eight and stepped from Class 3 to Class 6 (1600m) company with ease on Saturday.

Doubt Defying, who won the Listed Sale Cup last spring, had a similar rise through the grades, winning three from five after a 10-month lay-off last summer before going on to win the Gold Coast Stakes in March last year.

That $125,000 race on March 16 is the race O'Dea now has in mind for Reckless Choice.

"He's tracking very similarly to Doubt Defying, who won that race, so I'm keen to try him at the 1800m there," O'Dea said.

"I'm not sure whether he will need another run to get there or not."

O'Dea completed a double when Scallopini made a brilliant return in the Class 6 Plate (1200m). "He's matured a lot now,'' O'Dea said.

Trainer Chris Munce snared another win with in-form filly Zoucara at Eagle Farm. Picture: AAP

Both O'Dea winners were ridden by Boris Thornton.

"I'm pleased for Boris because he's working very hard for us," O'Dea said.

"He's there five days a week and because of his weight, he misses out a bit and it's good to give him the opportunities when they're there."

Chris Munce had the words of the late Guy Walter ringing in his ears after emerging filly Zoucara completed a hat-trick in the Class 2 Plate.

"I had intended to send her for a break, but I'm not sure now," Munce said.

"The great Guy Walter said 'Never put a filly out when they're going well', so I will have another think about it."

Munce has invested strongly in the family, as he paid $100,000 for a Super One half-brother at this month's Inglis Classic Sale from the draft of Raheen Stud. Zoucara's win continued Ryan Wiggins' recent rich vein of form, making it seven winners from his past 25 rides.

Tony Gollan trained another two winners yesterday, with Perfect Witness upsetting the more fancied stablemate Teodora in the Class 4 Plate (2200m) before Capital Connection proved too classy in the 0MW (1000m).

Gollan said he intends to keep Capital Connection's runs spaced and not stretch him out as far in distance this time around.

Gollan combined with Jeff Lloyd in the Capital Connection win and the ageless Lloyd extended his lead on the premiership even further when also landing Tatcee and Jaminzah for the Chris Waller stable.