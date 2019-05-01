'Reckless' finding reveals scar tree cost to council

A photograph posted by Clarence Valley Council on its Facebook page of the remains of the scar tree.

THE 'reckless' finding over Clarence Valley Council's removal of a Aboriginal scar tree has triggered a policy exclusion which they will have to cover.

Council has revealed a list of costs associated with its prosecution at its April meeting last week.

Further costs may still increase over the matter due to a delay in organising training for council staff.

The total cost reported over the incident according to the report is $501,237.60. This is broken down into $348,166 for the penalty and the costs, $16,705.28 for advertising, and $23,099.36 for the restorative justice conference.

There was also a $10,000 insurance excess, $53,460.85 in legal fees, $4775.74 in travel accommodation and meals for attendance at hearing, and $30.37 in positing.

There was also an estimated cost of $45,000 for the cultural skills development training for staff.

And while Clarence Valley Council has received an insurance payout, the full amount was not covered due to the ruling by the Land and Environment Court.

"In January 2019, advice was received from council's insurer, that the court finding of 'recklessness' triggered a policy exclusion in relation to the statutory liability claim,” the report stated.

"In further consultation with, and advice from Statewide, it was agreed that an ex gratia payment could be sought.

"In March 2019, advice was received of a $75,000 ex gratia payment, with a stipulation that the payment must not be allocated toward the penalty of $300,000,” the report stated.

"The ex gratia payment is in addition to the coverage of legal costs up to the date of advice ($53,460.85).”

This brought the total insurance assistance received to $128,460.85, leaving council to pay the remaining $372,776.75.

The expected $45,000 training costs will be funded from within section training budgets and operational staff on-cost budgets, with an out-of-pocket balance of $27,776.75 in addition to the $300,000 penalty payment to the Grafton Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Local Council to be funded from the general fund.

The advice over the insurance information was contained in a confidential attachment, and at the meeting last week Cr Toms asked why the advice was not made public.

"It's legal advice from council's insurer, so I've kept it confidential,” general manager Ashley Lindsay said.

"But the majority of the information in there is already public by the judgement,” Cr Toms pressed.

"I didn't seek to obtain approval from the insurer...their legal advice from their legal representative.

"I didn't think it was appropriate that council should make it a public document,” Mr Lindsay replied.

The report stated it would not be the end of the costs associated with the incident, as council would be required to return to the Land and Environment Court over the timing of council training.

"Due to a number of conflicting matters and approval processes within the Aboriginal community, the training will not be delivered by April 30, 2019.

"Both parties are in agreement that an extension is to be sought from the Court for the delivery of the training,” it said.

"This alteration of Court orders will require the involvement of council's legal representatives and will incur additional costs. The quantum of these costs is currently unknown.”

Responding to a question from Cr Novak, Mr Lindsay said not all staff and councillors would receive the cultural training.

"At this point, we're complying with the order from the court, and that doesn't apply to councillors,” he said

"It's all of the works and civil staff, plus some other operational staff associated with that.”