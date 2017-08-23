24°
News

Recognising a teacher's passion

Caitlan Charles
| 23rd Aug 2017 3:30 PM
PROUD RESULT: Tina Austen from Training Services NSW and Bambie Bridges, CHS trainer/assessor.
PROUD RESULT: Tina Austen from Training Services NSW and Bambie Bridges, CHS trainer/assessor. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR BAMBIE Bridges, her job is all about helping people achieve their full potential.

The CHS trainer/assessor, based in Grafton, has been named a regional finalist in the NSW VET teacher/ trainer of the year.

Mrs Bridges said the training allowed school leavers to follow their dreams and helps facilitate many changes in careers.

"I'm really honoured to be recognised for the efforts I go to in training and assessing... certificate three in individual support and certificate four in ageing support, so it focuses on facility and care work... to meet the needs and goals and aspirations of people who need support services," she said.

"Knowing that I can impart my knowledge to assist somebody to make a better life for themselves and a career for themselves, that's what I get out of it. Seeing that end result is so, so important.

"I've had young people that I've trained who never, ever thought they could get a job let alone do an aged care course."

Mrs Bridges, who was originally an automotive electrician, said after having an accident on site while working in aged care, she wanted to make a difference in people's lives.

"All I wanted to do was ensure that anybody else who worked in the industry wouldn't get hurt like me through a manual handling act," she said.

"If I've prevented one person from being injured, that would be a great achievement for me.

" To be a good trainer you need to think of others and put yourself in their shoes and really understand and respect that person for what they want to achieve, and I believe I do that well."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aged care chs vocational education and training

BREAKING: One lane now in operation after truck fire

BREAKING: One lane now in operation after truck fire

Truck fire causes delays between Glenn Innes and Grafton

Wife murder accused "terrorized" in prison

Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

Edwards moved to a high care cell

Comm Bank faces class action over money laundering scandal

The drop in share price affected an estimated 800,000 shareholders.

Some cooking sauces contain '90 times more salt'

The World Health Organisation recommends people consume no more than 5mg of salt per day.

Cooking sauces are a great risk to our health, says nutritionist.

Local Partners

New centre open and ready to help

The motor registry 'cubicle' that once stood in the place of the new Service NSW in Maclean is now a distant memory.

16-month-old flown to Brisbane hospital after fall

The new Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Westpac Helicopter responds to incident in Lawrence

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

New Uncharted game for PS4 hits the shelves

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

SOLD ON: Why more and more people are attracted to Yamba

Yamba's golden beaches are a big drawcard for tourist and local families alike.

"There is a quality family lifestyle on offer in Yamba"

SOLD ON: Ultimate guide to Clarence Valley real estate

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Brand new magazine FREE inside The Daily Examiner tomorrow

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook