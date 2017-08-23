Recognising a teacher's passion

FOR BAMBIE Bridges, her job is all about helping people achieve their full potential.

The CHS trainer/assessor, based in Grafton, has been named a regional finalist in the NSW VET teacher/ trainer of the year.

Mrs Bridges said the training allowed school leavers to follow their dreams and helps facilitate many changes in careers.

"I'm really honoured to be recognised for the efforts I go to in training and assessing... certificate three in individual support and certificate four in ageing support, so it focuses on facility and care work... to meet the needs and goals and aspirations of people who need support services," she said.

"Knowing that I can impart my knowledge to assist somebody to make a better life for themselves and a career for themselves, that's what I get out of it. Seeing that end result is so, so important.

"I've had young people that I've trained who never, ever thought they could get a job let alone do an aged care course."

Mrs Bridges, who was originally an automotive electrician, said after having an accident on site while working in aged care, she wanted to make a difference in people's lives.

"All I wanted to do was ensure that anybody else who worked in the industry wouldn't get hurt like me through a manual handling act," she said.

"If I've prevented one person from being injured, that would be a great achievement for me.

" To be a good trainer you need to think of others and put yourself in their shoes and really understand and respect that person for what they want to achieve, and I believe I do that well."