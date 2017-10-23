Recognition for long serving volunteers

Susan Fischer (10 years) and Barry Hayes (20 years) show off their certificates for long service with State MP Chris Gulaptis.

TWO long-serving community volunteers of the Alumny Creek Reserve Trust have been recognised for their roles in managing the historic Crown reserve.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was on hand this morning at the reserve to award Barry Hayes (20 years) and Susan Fischer (10 years) for their long service.

"These two volunteers have been formally recognised for their hard work and dedication to one of our many Crown reserves across the state.

"An enormous amount of effort is put into keeping the 10-acre site at Alumny Creek in its pristine condition.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to these community-minded individuals who spend every Monday keeping the reserve in ship shape.

"The reserve is in magnificent condition and I thank not only Barry and Susan but the all of the Trustees past and present who are avidly devoted to the preservation and presentation of the reserve.

"Crown Reserves are a hub for local activity and are a key part of the fabric that keeps communities together.

"I encourage more people to consider getting involved with their local trust and to find out more about how they can make a difference in their community,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The Alumny Creek Reserve houses the old school which is now a living museum of school life with significant pieces of equipment, school records and memorabilia reflecting various stages of education over these years.