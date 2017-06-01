Powerful. Peaceful. Healing. Ceremony shows way forward

Nadine Sedger from TAFE Community Services course talks with Gumbaynggir elder John Marshall at the Gurehlgam Reconciliation Week event.

CLARENCE Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre supervisor Janelle Brown said that the key message from Gurehlgam's Reconciliation Week event was to remember the events of the past, but to take a step forward for the future.

The event was held to mark the 50 year anniversary of the 1967 referendum, the 20 year anniversary of the tabling of the Bringing them Home Report, and 25 years since the landmark Mabo decision.

Ms Brown, who helped organise the event with Julie Ferguson said that a ceremony helped symbolise the message of the week.

"We had a number of speakers that spoke about the stolen generations, and we had Rev Lenore Parker, a very highly regarded Yaegl Elder lead proceedings," she said.

"We asked people to write on a piece of paper the thoughts and ideas they wanted to release from life, and then burn that in the pit in the middle of the healing garden.

"After that, they stepped out of the circle, and washed their hands, symbolising that idea of cleansing and letting go of things in our life that no longer serve us.

"We can't change the past, but we can make a future we can all live with."

The expanded healing garden at the centre has been developed in conjunction with Novaskill in Coffs Harbour, who helped build the area as part of Certificate 2 courses in Construction and Horticulture.

As part of the day, students from the local TAFE Community Services course were invited to experience the day, and for student Nadine Sedger, it was an eye opening experience.

"I thought the ideas in the ceremony, the burning of the paper and washing the hands as a rebirth was very powerful," she said.

"I came down with my class to take it in, and even though I have no Aboriginal ancestry, it was very beautiful.

"I used to come (to Gurehlgam) with one of my friends when I was younger, and it's wonderful what they've done - so calm and peaceful."

Ms Brown said that the majority of events at Gurehlgam were designed to be inclusive of the entire community, and said that was an important part of the reconciliation process.

"What we want to do is foster the idea of reconciliation, because (the Aboriginal community) can't change things by ourselves," she said.

"We need the help of the non-Aboriginal community to walk with us to change the things that need changing to create healing, which is what we're all about."