Record breaking turnout for toad hunting expedition

A RECORD number of volunteers took part in last Friday night's Clarence Valley Conservation in Action Landcare cane toad expedition, but returned a record low haul of the introduced pest.

A total of 32 eager volunteers, including 25 rookies, took part in the hunt at Ilarwil and the north end of Woodford Island for a tally of 12 toads.

The toads were spread around the three main collection zones with three adult male toads from properties along the northern end of South Arm Rd, three more toads from properties along Lawrence Rd and six toads from the southern or main part of Ilarwill village with three of those being collected by Ilarwill resident 'Curly' Anderson just before toaders arrived in the village for the night.

CVCIA's Scott Lenton said despite the low toad haul, the first-time cane toad hunters were all still smiling and enjoyed their night's adventures.

"After a notable reduction in toad numbers at Ashby and Warregah Islands last week compared to last seasons average it appears as though the combination of dry conditions, early season timing and hopefully the control work from last season are collectively suppressing toad activity and that is a good outcome for local wildlife and domestic pets that can be harmed and killed by the toxins in cane toads,” he said.

CVCIA Landcare will be gathering most Friday nights until early May at different localities around the lower Clarence Valley to pursue our goal of depleting cane toads populations and interested community members only need to keep an eye on local media or the CVCIA Landcare page on Facebook to find out where we will be each week so you can join the action.

CVCIA toading will move to Micalo Island for the third consecutive Island toading adventure this season and anyone keen to come along is most welcome and should contact Scott Lenton on phone 0477616210, email scott@cvcia.org.au or check the CVCIA Landcare Facebook page to get specific directions with volunteers meeting up about 7.30pm for a couple of hours of toading adventure.

"Coming toading with CVCIA Landcare is a fantastic introduction and education as we can show you where to look for cane toads, how to identify toads correctly so you aren't picking up native frogs, teach you about the benefits of removing toads from the local environment, demonstrate safe methods for collecting and euthanising toads and all this with a group of dedicated and enthusiastic people who care about our local environment,” Mr Lenton said.