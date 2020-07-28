RECORD: Clarence’s connection to record $4.2m horse sale

Lot 80 Sunlight was bought by Tom Magnier for $2.4 million dollars Picture Magic Millions

FROM the store cattle sales at Grafton to million-dollar lots at the Magic Millions, former Clarence Valley auctioneer Clint Donovan is usually all business.

However, even he admitted yesterday to a tinge of emotion as he helped create history on the first day of the Magic Millions national sale held on the Gold Coast.

Mr Donovan brought the hammer down on the sale of champion mare Sunlight, who sold for a record $4.2m.

It is a record not only for the Magic Millions, but for any filly or mare auctioned off the track in the southern hemisphere.

“In the auditorium, the crowd was all there, and you could’ve heard a pin drop,” he said.

“The whole place stopped.”

It’s a far cry from his first days auctioning cattle at the Grafton Saleyards as a 13-year-old under father Ray Donovan’s watchful eye.

“It’s a career highlight and an excellent result,” he said.

“We’ve never sold a horse of that quality, and she’s probably the best mare ever to go to market.

“She was offered unreserved so she could’ve gone for $500,000, but the people stepped up.

The winning bidder was Irish businessman Tom Magnier and will stay in Australia for breeding.

The winner of three group one races, including the Magic Millions 2YO Classic in 2018, Mr Donovan said Sunlight would always be sought after in her retirement.

“It’s the way she was bred, and how good looking she was along with her results,” he said.

“The ones she one are the hardest Group 1 sprint races in Australia, and they’re the races you want to win to be in the money.”

And while auctioneers may have a reputation for being fast-talkers, Mr Donovan’s calm, considered approach guided multiple bidders.

“The intension is not to say too much,” he said. “If you’re talking then the people are quiet.”

And while he’s never been one to watch himself sell, Mr Donovan said he might have a look at the tape on this one.

“It went fairly quickly, or at least it seemed to,” he said. “I was on autopilot, and I don’t think about the numbers... it’s all just the art of the auction.”

Mr Donovan said he felt the emotion of the moment, with Sunlight’s strapper showing a connection to the horse unlike any other.

“That girl took her on from when she arrived at the McEvoy stable; rode her every day, stayed with her for six weeks — she basically slept with her for four years,” he said.

“She flew up to lead Sunlight through, and she was bawling her eyes out — it was quite emotional.

“It just shows how special these horses are to all involved.”