Frost at a property just north of Lawrence this morning
Weather

RECORD LOW: Winter comes early in the Valley

31st May 2019 6:32 PM
WINTER arrived a day early yesterday as temperatures dropped to record lows across the Clarence Valley.  

According to Weatherzone, Grafton experienced its coldest May morning on record when the temperature plummeted from 4.7C at 6.40am to 1.1C at 6.50am and remained below 3C for the next hour.  

At Grafton Airport, the temperature dipped below freezing from 5am, reaching a low of minus 1.3C at 6.30am, though the "apparent" temperature reached minus 4C at 7am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.  

Residents could be forgiven for staying under the blankets as they woke to paddocks covered in frost and shallow water dishes frozen over.   

Prior to this week's cold snap minimum temperatures for Grafton had not dipped below 7.5C this year.  

Yamba also flirted with its May low of 5.7C recorded in 1970, with its minimum of 6.8C - the first time this year temperatures went into single digits for the coastal community.

The mornings are expected to warm up to 6C today up to 10C tomorrow, before returning to single figures all next week.  

Daytime maximums are expected to hover between 20-23C.  

    • 31st May 2019 6:00 PM