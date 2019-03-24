Menu
GONE FISHIN: Judd Kirkland and Justin Boon took out the top spot this weekend at the Hayden Grebert Copmanhurst Bass Classic.
Fishing

Record numbers out for the catch at Bass Classic event

Kathryn Lewis
by
24th Mar 2019 7:00 PM
SWELTERING heat over the weekend couldn't stop the Copmanhurst Bass Classic from blowing it out of the water with record numbers showing up to the event, held in memory of Hayden Grebert.

One hundred and forty anglers entered the competition, which changed the date from September to March, just to keep things interesting.

The event was organised by brother trio Troy, Ryan and Jay Cochrane who said feedback has been fantastic so far, and may even hold a "2019 take two” in September.

"We've been getting great feedback from everyone loving it, and saying they can't wait till the next one,” Troy said.

"The fishing is slow, but you can get that in September as well,” Jay added.

Just Fishing team Judd Kirkland and Justin Boon took out first place this year and were ecstatic with the win.

The event is held in memory of Hayden Grebert after he tragically passed away due to complications with diabetes in 2015.

The brothers said continuing the competition in Hayden's honour was important for the whole community.

"He loved the comp as we all do and fished it for 10 or 12 years, we just want to keep it going,” Jay said.

"It was going to finish if we didn't.”

They thanked all sponsors of the annual competition with "more and more” jumping on board every year.

Grafton Daily Examiner

