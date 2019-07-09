RECORD: Valley house cracks the magic million

DONE DEAL: First National Grafton principal Tom Coombes puts up the sold sign on a house in Islandview Close that sold for a record $1.2m.

WORLD renowned sailor Andrew Landenberger was never averse to being a record breaker in his long career on the water, and now he's set another record in the Grafton community.

He and his wife Martina have sold their waterfront house for $1.2 million - the first home in the Grafton residential area to break the million dollar mark.

First National Grafton principal Tom Coombes said while the palatial home jumps off the page, the sales pitch was more about the town than the property.

"Obviously the pitch was about the home, but it was also a pitch at the growth and abundant potential in Grafton," he said.

"For someone to invest $1.2 million, they are believing in the growth of the town, and that's what I believe in and that's how we pitched it."

The home, with five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an enormous 13-car garage, hit the market last year.

Mr Coombes said the home, with 700sqm under roof on a 2612sqm block that ran all the way down to the river, generated a lot of buzz in the community.

"There were some people that were unsure that there'd ever be a sale, but my pop Cyril Coombes said he always had faith in me to get it done," he said.

"Like all our properties, we tailored the pitch to the market, and we had attention coming from Sydney, New York and even Canada."

Mr Coombes said it would be sad to see the Landenbergers partially leave town.

"It is a unique home. It really does sell itself. The biggest thing is that Grafton has a median house price of $380,000 and when you're going to spend $1.2 million you need to be sure that the investment is safe, and we think it is," he said.