Records broken at Grafton PBR

Lachlan Slade gets his name up in lights as he took out his first PBR win, coming first in the Grafton PBR event.

THERE were spills and thrills galore as the bucking bulls put on a show early in the Grafton round of the regional PBR tour at the Grafton Showground Saturday night.

The class of the cowboys showed later, as some of the best bullriders in the world tamed the beasts heading into the one-ride, ten-man finals.

At the end Tamworth rider Lachlan Slade stood tall to take out his maiden win on the PBR circuit.

"I was lucky enough to ride one, and then drew a bull that suited me and made the most if it,” he said.

Lachlan rode two of the three bulls on the night, and qualified for the final round with an 82.5 ride on his second bull of the night.

In the final round, he pulled out all the stops, scoring a night high 87.5 to take the win with a 170 point total.

He had some hot competition, with last year's PBR series winner Cody Heffernan setting the early pace with an 87 ride qualifying him for the finals. Heffernan appeared to be injured riding in the last ride before the finals, but made the decision to ride on in the finals.

Riding last, and needing an 83.5 ride to take the win, Heffernan fought hard, but just touched down on the bull at the six second mark, giving Slade the win.

Also on the night, cowboy Nathan Burtenshaw qualified in two rides for the final, riding five bulls on the night.

He finished second and third with a combined totals of 168.5 and 160.

Slade has been on the PBR tour for 18 months, and started riding when he was nine years old and said the level of competition meant he really had to push to break through for the win.

"Watching my mates ride influenced me to do better, and I had to give it 110% otherwise I wasn't going to win,” he said.

"Now I'll just try and keep building up points, and try to do a personal best and finish top five at the end of the year.”

The PBR night wasn't just a success for Slade, with a record crowd of almost 3000 filling the Grafton Showground for all the action.

The crowd noise rose for each successful bull ride, and they were kept entertained by plenty of action on the big screen, as well as some dancing, flexing and even a couple of not-so-subtle pieces of drinking prowess.

And they kicked on well into the night with band Occa Rock providing the soundtrack to end a big night of action.

"It's been an awesome night, the biggest crowd we've had in Grafton,” PBR regional tour coordinator Dianne Hallam said.

While the PBR is touring through regional areas, Ms Hallam said the points and money earned contibuted to national and world PBR rankings.

"We had three guys here tonight in the top 50 in the world, including Nathan Burtenshaw, who flies back to the States on Tuesday to compete, and we got to see them in a championship round,” she said.

"In Grafton, it just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and without a doubt we will be back in Grafton.”