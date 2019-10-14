Records smashed and relationships tested at 25th Dirt Drags

RIVALRY: Married couple Amy Wedd and Dean King square off in the pro open final at Gnudwoc Park, South Grafton, on Sunday.

MOTORSPORT: Riders travelled from far and wide for the 25th annual McLennan Earthmoving Jacaranda Dirt Drags at the weekend and a number of records fell as riders excelled on a grippy track at Gnudwoc Park.

While numbers weren't as high as previous years, riders were not deterred as they took to the South Services Motorcycle Club base in Bom Bom State Forest to compete in more than 20 different categories.

Breaking the standing record of 7.67 seconds for fastest rider on the day, Coffs Harbour's Bailey Spencer has been competing in the event since he was only a young ripper and was pleased to have taken a slice of history.

"I was pretty stoked with that, it was on the 450cc as well,” Spencer said.

"I've been racing here for six years, I started on the 65cc and I've just gone from there.

"Hopefully next year I can bring something faster.”

Sullo Shield winner Dean King, fastest riders Bailey Spencer and Amy Wedd and fastest junior Oliver Bandini-Dawson. Mitchell Keenan

Spencer beat former Coffs Harbour resident and 2015 record holder Dean King with a time of 7.66 seconds, one millisecond ahead of him.

King now lives on the Gold Coast but he and wife Amy Wedd continue to travel back for the annual event, with a former record of his falling to a young opponent.

"We've come up for the last three or four years now, aside from a washout here or there,” King said.

"I had the record from 2012 until Bailey (Spencer) took it this weekend.”

Wedd also set a new record for fastest female on the day and there was no love lost as the pair came up against each other in the pro open final.

"I always love it, my ability to do starts on the race track is not great so I come here and it takes a bit of the pressure off,” Wedd said.

"We went head-to-head and I got beaten - only just though. It's all right until you have to drive home, I lost the bet so I'll be at the wheel for that one.”

RIPPING: Apostolos Alveras and Nick Spanos go head-to-head at the Jacaranda Dirt Drags on Sunday. Sharon Mitchell

Mullumbimby rider Oliver Bandini- Dawson took part in his first event and finished as the fastest junior.

"It's a good feeling, it was a big effort to get here,” he said.

"I've never done anything like it, I usually just race motocross but I really enjoyed it.

"My mum saw the event on Facebook and we decided to come down for it.

"I'll definitely be back next year.”