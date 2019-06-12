Records tumble as racers lap up new track surface

HE'S OFF: Simon McDonald in his 1984 Holden Commodore takes advantage of the new surface to race in the Grafton Hillclimb.

HE'S OFF: Simon McDonald in his 1984 Holden Commodore takes advantage of the new surface to race in the Grafton Hillclimb. Grafton Hillclimb

MOTORSPORT: It was fast times all round at the Grafton Hillclimb this weekend after the circuit received a much needed facelift.

The Grafton Sporting Car Club hosted round five of the Mantic Clutch CAMS NSW Hillclimb Championship at the re-surfaced Mountainview circuit.

The event was a rousing success and attracted 59 entrants from across the state, which publicity officer Bruce Paul put down to a combination of the great weather and new asphalt.

"The surface now is better than the new pacific highway, we have cut out all the lumps and bumps and it is fantastic.” He said.

Outright winner of the event was Dean Tighe in a 1995 Dallara, with a scorching lap time of 43.51, with Dave Morrow in his 1986 Kryger Suzuki and Steven King in a 2014 Uberkart Reaper Go-Kart coming second and third.

Paul encouraged people to have a go at the sport which was open to anyone, even those without a fast car.

"It is basically a sprint in any sort of car you can get hold of and is a point to point lap as quickly as possible.” he said.

"And the course has a lot of twists and plenty of corners.

"You are racing against yourself trying to improve your time.”

Because of the laps being run one car at a time, Paul explained the sport was particularly safe and helped make people better drivers by allowing them to understand how a car handled in different situations.

"My son started when he was 16 and it helped him learn how to drive.”