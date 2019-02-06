Records tumble for Yamba Cove unit

THE Yamba property market is looking great, as is the view from the site of a record-setting auction last Saturday.

Auctioned by LJ Hooker Yamba, the unit at 16/4 Queen St sold for $1.3 million - $370,000 above the reserve price.

"That made it the highest sale price for a unit in The Cove Yamba and the highest selling unit in a large strata plan ever in Yamba,” LJ Hooker Yamba licensee Jordan Duckett said.

Mr Duckett said the layout of the property and the view were the main factors in the remarkable result.

"It's that iconic main beach, surf club and lighthouse view that everyone associates with Yamba, along with a northeast aspect with a nice breeze and a really good layout,” he said.

"But no one really expected the unit to go that high.”

Bidding started at $800,000 with nine bidders, before two fought it out from $1.2 million to the final $1.3 million bid,

Also sold on the day was a unit at 26/4 Queen St, for $95,000 above the reserve after a 31/2 week marketing campaign over summer.

"Considering everything that is going with doom and gloom in Melbourne and Sydney ... Yamba is still proving to be a very popular place for high-end property,” Mr Duckett said. "We're not seeing those effects here.”

The next auction for LJ Hooker Yamba is a property at 55 Wooli St, at the entrance to the CBD, which is on the market for the first time in 50 years.

Mr Duckett said there had already been a few offers in an attempt to secure the property prior to auction.

The auction will be held on site on February 15 at 4pm.