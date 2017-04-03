23°
Recovery coordinator appointed for Northern Rivers

Claudia Jambor
| 3rd Apr 2017 6:53 PM Updated: 7:05 PM
Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed a recovery coordinator to support the Northern Rivers after mass flooding caused severe damage across the region.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed a recovery coordinator to support the Northern Rivers after mass flooding caused severe damage across the region.

A RECOVERY coordinator has been appointed by the State Government to support the Northern Rivers following the flood disaster which ripped through the region late last week.

Euan Ferguson's appointment was announced by Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday at the SES Richmond Tweed Region headquarters in Goonellabah during her tour of the region.

With about 40 years experience in emergency services, Mr Ferguson's key role is to bridging the needs of flood-affected towns with local and state government resources .

Mr Ferguson said the effort will be "long and complex" as work begins to establish recovery centres.

He hoped to meet with the six general managers of the six local government areas affected by the flooding on Tuesday.

Ms Berejiklian said "nobody anticipated how quickly the waters would rise" and labelled the disaster as "a one in at least 40 year event."

"This is going to take weeks and months for the cities and townships to get back to where they were," Ms Berejiklian.

She urged residents to heed warnings of emergency services as the clean up continues.

"I want to stress that we are not out of the woods when it comes to dangerous conditions," Ms Berejiklian.

The premier was accompanied by Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant, Lismore MP Thomas George, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  big wet flood clean up lismore northern rivers floods northern rivers weather recovery ses state government

