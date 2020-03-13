Recovery pods no science fiction folly

FIRE-AFFECTED residents from the Clarence could be in for some space-age sounding recovery pods in the not-too-distant future.

This week the Minderoo Foundation announced a plan to collaborate with the NSW Government in providing recovery pods – complete with a toilet, shower and kitchen – to people who lost their homes to bushfire.

The plan involves the delivery and installation of up to 100 recovery pods manufactured in South Australia where they have been used on bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island.

Minderoo Foundation CEO Andrew Hagger said he was pleased to be able to join with the NSW Government to deliver this key recovery program.

“We supplied and installed recovery pods on Kangaroo Island to provide immediate support to impacted residents, but also as a proof-of-concept for wider deployment,” he said.

“We are pleased at their initial success and look forward to seeing this significant rollout across NSW.”

The recovery pods were developed to provide a practical base camp for work and temporary accommodation, while bush fire affected families and individuals work towards longer term rebuilding.

The design was based on feedback from impacted people in rural and remote locations who needed to stay on their properties while they rebuilt their rural infrastructure and homes.

The 7.2m x 2.4m units are fully self-contained and come equipped with a 2,300 litre water tank. They can operate on the included 5 KVA generator or use a 15-amp mains connection.

The recovery pods are not designed for long-term accommodation, and are intended to provide a solution in rural and remote areas devastated by recent bushfires as the rebuilding process continues.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said regional communities were still doing it tough following the devastating bushfire season and the recovery pods will go to those most in need according to agreed eligibility requirements.

“The temporary accommodation pods will be offered to people who have lost their homes, who want to stay in their own locality close to friends and family, and who desperately need a roof over their heads in the lead up to winter,” Mr Barilaro said.

“There are many local residents currently camping at local showgrounds, or on their own property, rather than staying in accommodation in nearby towns, and it is important we do all we can to support them in that choice.”

“We want communities to be able to stay together as the clean-up and recovery continues.