Pre-season wipeout as GI laid low by injury

A NEW flare-up to an old knee injury will mean Greg Inglis is unlikely to play in any of South Sydney's pre-season trial matches, with the 32-year-old now racing the clock to be fit for the start of the NRL season.

New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett confirmed the superstar fullback has suffered a "slight" complication to his left knee that required a full reconstruction in 2017.

While the injury will not require new surgery, Bennett said the club would not be taking any chances.

Bennett said Inglis started getting some soreness in the knee after recently returning to running and has since been placed on restricted training duties.

"He has just got some soreness there, it is not a major concern," Bennett said.

"There is no surgery required. It is just a timing thing."

But with the Rabbitohs' opening trial match now less than a month away, Inglis' setback has opened up an opportunity for Alex Johnston to impress his new coach playing in the No.1 jersey.

Johnston has made no secret of his desire to continue playing fullback this year.

Souths will have to do without Greg Inglis for the whole of the pre-season.

But his hopes appeared dashed after Inglis made the call that he wanted to return to the custodian role after an outstanding 2018 season playing in the centres.

Depending on how quickly Inglis now recovers, Johnston may ultimately end up getting to start the season playing in his preferred position.

There is no question Inglis would need to be 100 per cent fit to handle the extra workload of playing the fullback role.

The Rabbitohs have also signed Junior Kangaroos fullback Corey Allan from Brisbane who Bennett also rates highly.

The Rabbitohs are scheduled to kick-off a new era under Bennett with a trial against Penrith on February 23 at Redfern Oval followed by the annual Charity Shield against St George Illawarra in Mudgee on March 2.

Inglis will be keen for a big year after recently announcing that he would retire from the game at the end of the 2020 season.

Inglis has been plagued by knee problems for several years but showed in 2018 he is still one of the most destructive forces in the game when he is fully fit.

Bennett said the club's medical staff would continue to monitor Inglis' recovery however it appears highly unlikely the skipper would take part in any trial matches.