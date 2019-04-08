Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Your Story

Recycle your Easter egg wrappers

bmuir
by
8th Apr 2019 9:18 AM

Did you know that the foil wrapping from all the Easter eggs you eat this Easter can be recycled?

Aluminium foil is one of the most recyclable of all products. In Australia, it is usually made into more aluminium. The Easter egg foil could become the aluminium in a can of soft drink or an aluminium baseball bat or toy.

It is preferable for people to scrunch up their foil into fairly big balls.

So, once you've eaten your Easter eggs, scrunch them up into a big ball and put the foil into the yellow recycling bin.

The best part about scrunching up your wrappings is that no one will ever know how many Easter eggs you have consumed.

Happy Easter and happy recycling.

easter recycling

Top Stories

    New stage opens Maclean's river front

    premium_icon New stage opens Maclean's river front

    Council News New path and areas a drawcard for locals and tourists

    Measles infection found on North Coast

    Measles infection found on North Coast

    Health Look out for new symptoms over next two weeks

    GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts open season in dominate fashion

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts open season in dominate fashion

    Rugby League Ghosts run in eight tries during first game of Group 2 2019

    Get excited for a Scottish fling

    premium_icon Get excited for a Scottish fling

    News Highland Gathering brings the bands back to Maclean