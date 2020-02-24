Recycling can save endangered koala population

Drink up and help save the state’s koalas by recycling your drink can.

RECYCLING your drinks cans can help the State’s koala population recover from this summer’s disastrous bushfires

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean has announced the Cans for Koalas recycling appeal as the new Return and Earn major donation partner, with the highly successful Bottles for the Bush appeal concluding.

Beginning yesterday recyclers in NSW, Queensland and NT will have the option to donate their 10c container refund by simply selecting Cans for Koalas on all Return and Earn reverse vending machines.

Mr Kean said the initiative from TOMRA would deliver crucial funding to WWF-Australia’s Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund which is providing ongoing care to wildlife in the wake of the devastating bushfires.

“This initiative provides vital funding to help wildlife recover from the fires, including helping to restore habitats and support the recovery of our beloved koalas and other iconic species such as kangaroos, wallabies, kookaburras and honeyeaters.

“Bottles for the Bush has been a tremendous achievement and really demonstrated how the spirit of generosity can support our environment, with over $1 million raised for our official Return and Earn donation partners in just over two years.”

President of TOMRA Collection Solutions Australia Ryan Buzzell was thrilled to be partnering with WWF Australia on this crucial initiative to support Australian wildlife.

“We’re hoping the Cans for Koalas drive will prove just as successful as our Bottles for the Bush initiative, demonstrating the giving nature of Australians.”

“It’s an excellent opportunity for our generous recyclers to continue to donate their 10 cent refunds to help another important cause,” Mr Kean said.

The campaign will run until August 23. To find your nearest return point go to cansforkoalas.org.au or visit returnandearn.com.au