BLOOD DRIVE: "Red 25" group to count donations for Holly

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

AS part of the campaign to donate blood after the death of local Holly Butcher, a "Red 25" group has been setup in her name.

Holly's Red25 group, 'Doin' it for Holly' has been set up by Holly's family so that the life-saving donations made in Holly's name can be tallied.

Red25 is a life-saving program that unites members of common interest to ensure 25% of Australia's blood donations are secured.

Holly's story gained worldwide publicity after her farewell message resonated with people across the world.

RELATED: Holly Butcher's final inspiring message

The final part of her message urged people to donate blood and help others in need.

"Oh and one last thing, if you can, do a good deed for humanity (and myself) and start regularly donating blood. It will make you feel good with the added bonus of saving lives. I feel like it is something that is so overlooked considering every donation can save 3 lives! That is a massive impact each person can have and the process really is so simple," she wrote.

"Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year - a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life."

To take part, you can donate at any Red Cross Blood Service Collection Centre in Australia. All you need to do is join 'Doin' it for Holly' at https://www.donateblood.com.au/ red25 and roll up your sleeves.